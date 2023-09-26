Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Ying Christina Liu Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 416 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $12,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58.

Confluent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

