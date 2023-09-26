Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Rohan Sivaram Sells 860 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Rohan Sivaram sold 3,923 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $126,085.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Confluent by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Confluent by 128.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $790,000. General Equity Holdings LP increased its position in Confluent by 37.0% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Confluent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

