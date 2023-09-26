David Bottomley Sells 210,000 Shares of Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider David Bottomley sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.68), for a total transaction of A$223,230.00 ($143,096.15).

David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, David Bottomley acquired 80,018 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,178.04 ($51,396.18).

Ryder Capital Stock Performance

Ryder Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Ryder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

About Ryder Capital

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

