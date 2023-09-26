Donald W. Duda Purchases 23,245 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $792.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.