Donald W. Duda Purchases 23,245 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Methode Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %
Methode Electronics stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $792.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Methode Electronics Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.60%.
Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Methode Electronics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.