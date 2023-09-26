Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after buying an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $58,359,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.