ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

