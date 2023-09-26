Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

