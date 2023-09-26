Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

