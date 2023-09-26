Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

