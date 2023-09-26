First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

