First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 3,830 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 40,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,228,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

