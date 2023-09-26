First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 597 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of CZR opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

