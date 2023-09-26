First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after buying an additional 77,608 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,579,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 989,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $81,252,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,017,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $41.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

