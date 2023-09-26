First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 1,078 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Flex were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 28.9% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 0.3 %

FLEX stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.