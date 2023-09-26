First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 173 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $256.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.