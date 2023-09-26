First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 192 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,677,000 after buying an additional 3,887,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

