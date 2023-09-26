First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 97 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.14.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $383.11 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $409.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.