First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Block were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

