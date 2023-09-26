First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.