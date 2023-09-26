First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,382,000 after purchasing an additional 659,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $239,552,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

RGLD stock opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

