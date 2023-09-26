First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,751 shares of company stock worth $36,468,911 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.94 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

