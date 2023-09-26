First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $366,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $125.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

