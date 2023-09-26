First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

