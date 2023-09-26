First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $375,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.