First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $423,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

