First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

