First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $466,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.3% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 27.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $252.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.07 and a 200-day moving average of $282.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $191.43 and a 52-week high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $359.27 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 38.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

