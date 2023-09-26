First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after buying an additional 1,212,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,811,000 after buying an additional 98,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,061,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.