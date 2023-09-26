First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.