First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 108 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CGI were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 15.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CGI by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CGI by 4.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

