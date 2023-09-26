First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 148 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLM opened at $410.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.21.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

