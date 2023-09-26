First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 44 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $389.04 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

