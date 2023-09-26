First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 84 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.76. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.