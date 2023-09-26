First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

