First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

