First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau Stock Down 0.3 %

GGB stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.