First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,341 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,008.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 1.3 %

TWLO opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,869 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

