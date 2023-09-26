First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 163 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,789,834,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $516.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.20.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

