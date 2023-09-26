First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 184 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 over the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

