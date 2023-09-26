First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 448 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 493.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $138.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.54. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

