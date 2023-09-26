First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 565 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

