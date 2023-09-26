First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 889 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.6 %

BMRN stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.39 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

