First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 31.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

