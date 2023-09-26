Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.13. Five Below has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.