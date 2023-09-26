FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. FMC has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. FMC’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

