Foundry Partners LLC Has $726,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $176.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.71. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

