FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of FREYR Battery worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

FREY opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.