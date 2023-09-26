Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lowered by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 25.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,431 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 22.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 345,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $193.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

