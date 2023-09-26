Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

