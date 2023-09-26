Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Graco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

